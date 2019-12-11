SCHOOL DELAYS
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that two people were injured after an SUV crashed into a CVS pharmacy.

WBOC reported that the crash occurred in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Salisbury police Capt. Rich Kaiser said the SUV plowed into the front entrance. A CVS customer and the driver of the SUV were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Kaiser said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency which led to the crash. The CVS remains closed as the structural integrity of the building was reviewed.

