Comments
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that two people were injured after an SUV crashed into a CVS pharmacy.
WBOC reported that the crash occurred in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon.
Salisbury police Capt. Rich Kaiser said the SUV plowed into the front entrance. A CVS customer and the driver of the SUV were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Kaiser said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency which led to the crash. The CVS remains closed as the structural integrity of the building was reviewed.
