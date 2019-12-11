Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in south Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Sidney Avenue where they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot in the hand and a 26-year-old woman who had been shot in the hip.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
