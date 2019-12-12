  • WJZ 13On Air

ARNOLD, MD. (WJZ) — A man and a woman are both seriously injured, one with life-threatening injuries, after a car versus tree situation in Anne Arundel County.

Firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway at around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday after a car drove into a tree.

Both people in the car were trapped but soon rescued by firefighters.

The driver, a man in his 20s, sustained critical, life-threatening injuries. He was flown to Shock Trauma in a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter.

The 18-year-old woman who was also in the car was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries, but not life-threatening, officials said.

 

