GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after an allegedly intoxicated man was arrested after police said he attempted to burglarize a food truck Thursday evening in Glen Burnie.
Officers responded for a disturbance at the Taqueria Los Jarochos Food Truck located at 7212 Ritchie Highway, where they found an intoxicated man leaning on the door of the food truck at 6:30 p.m.
The man was escorted away from the food truck by officers, but then he became disorderly and belligerent, police said.
Witnesses said the man had approached the rear door and began pulling on the handle aggressively yelling for the employees to open the door to let him in.
When they did not unlock the door, the suspect then approached the front window and allegedly continued to yell and scream for them to let him in, according to the release.
Witnesses and employees advised they are not familiar with the suspect.
(Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department)
Police identified the man as 30-year-old Dwayne Gerard Drake of the 8000 block of Lyndhurst Street.
He was taken to Northern District for processing.
Dwayne Gerard Drake is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary and disorderly conduct.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.