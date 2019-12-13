  • WJZ 13On Air

What do Sesame Street, Sally Field, Earth Wind & Fire, Linda Ronstadt & conductor Michael Tilson Thomas have in common?  They will all be recognized and saluted for their lifetime contributions to the performing arts during the star-studded broadcast of the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors. This year’s Kennedy Center Honors is one you surely won’t want to miss when it airs this Sunday at 8:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS.

Check out the video above for a preview of this year’s ceremony. Check your local listings for more information.