RAVENS WINFan Excitement Continues To Build After Ravens Clinch AFC North
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA, AAA Mid-Atlantic, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Gas prices, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for those driving over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house for the holidays: gas prices continue to drop.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average gas price in the state on Friday was $2.44, down two cents from last week and six cents from a month ago.

Drivers in Cumberland are seeing the highest average gas prices in the state, with a gallon coming in at $2.71. Salisbury, meanwhile, has the lowest average price at $2.36 per gallon. Baltimore drivers are paying $2.41 per gallon.

Gas prices are up 13 cents from this time last year, AAA said.

The drop is thanks in part to demand falling to its lowest level since mid-February.

If you’re leaving the state, though, be prepared to cough up a bit more: the national average is $2.56 per gallon.

AAA expects gas prices to keep falling through the end of the year barring any major jumps in the price of crude oil.

 

Comments