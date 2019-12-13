BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for those driving over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house for the holidays: gas prices continue to drop.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average gas price in the state on Friday was $2.44, down two cents from last week and six cents from a month ago.
Drivers in Cumberland are seeing the highest average gas prices in the state, with a gallon coming in at $2.71. Salisbury, meanwhile, has the lowest average price at $2.36 per gallon. Baltimore drivers are paying $2.41 per gallon.
Gas prices are up 13 cents from this time last year, AAA said.
The drop is thanks in part to demand falling to its lowest level since mid-February.
If you’re leaving the state, though, be prepared to cough up a bit more: the national average is $2.56 per gallon.
AAA expects gas prices to keep falling through the end of the year barring any major jumps in the price of crude oil.
