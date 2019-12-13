BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men, 35-year-old Stewart Williams and 26-year-old Kelvin McFadden, plead guilty to a federal robbery charge in connection with a series video game store robberies committed over a 12-day period in 2018.

McFadden entered his plea on October 1, 2019 and Williams entered his plea on December 11, 2019.

The two men robbed four video game stores stealing electronic retail goods and cash between August 21 and September 1 of 2018.

Williams and McFadden entered each of the stores, brandished what appeared to be a gun at employees, stole money from cash registers and or safes and stole video game systems after forcing the employees in the store’s backroom, according to their plea agreements.

Williams and McFadden robbed video game stores at the following locations:

Stole $874 in cash and three video game systems in the 3600 block of Washington Blvd on August 21

Stole $2,839 in cash and three video game systems in the 6900 block of Security Blvd on August 25

Stole $414 in cash and six video game systems in the 1000 block of Taylor Avenue on August 28

Stole $968 in cash and 12 video game systems in the 6700 block of York Road on September 1

After the last robbery, police found McFadden’s car where he and Williams fled the scene.

Officers dispatched a helicopter that followed the car to an apartment near North Stricker Street where Williams and McFadden banged on the back door and entered, police said.

Officers found Williams and McFadden inside the apartment after resident allowed police to come inside, police said.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and for the apartment.

Officers recovered numerous video game systems matching those that were stolen, hats that matched those worn by McFadden and Williams in several of the robberies captured on the stores security cameras, cash recovered inside a black trash bag, a black air pistol that matched the alleged handgun used during the four robberies, and wallets and cell phones belonging to Williams and McFadden, according to the release.

Williams is scheduled for sentencing on April 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

McFadden is scheduled for sentencing on January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan