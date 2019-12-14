  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Around 12:26 a.m., officers responded to Sinai Hospital to investigate after a shooting victim was dropped off by friends.

Officers found the teen being treated for his gunshot wounds but he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

