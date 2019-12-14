Comments
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isiah Deas had a career-high 31 points as La Salle topped Morgan State 85-68 on Saturday.
David Beatty had 18 points for La Salle (6-3). Sherif Kenney added nine points and seven rebounds. Christian Ray had seven rebounds for the hosts.
Troy Baxter Jr. had 15 points for the Bears (4-8). Stanley Davis added 14 points. Isaiah Burke had 12 points and six rebounds.
La Salle faces Wagner at home on Wednesday. Morgan State plays Chestnut Hill at home on Monday
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.