WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are responding to a report of a stabbing in Woodlawn.

According to a tweet from Baltimore County police, the officers are responding to the unit block of Masefield Road.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

