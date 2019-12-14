Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are responding to a report of a stabbing in Woodlawn.
According to a tweet from Baltimore County police, the officers are responding to the unit block of Masefield Road.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
