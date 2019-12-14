Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJZ) — There was more than one presidential visit at the Army-Navy game Saturday.
Sully H.W. Bush, the service dog for late President George H.W. Bush, made his first trip to the game.
Navy Defeats Army, 31-7 In 120th Army-Navy Game
Sully H.W. Bush makes his first trip to the Army-Navy Game. pic.twitter.com/U4WgZajrgw
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019
Before Sully served late President H.W. Bush, he trained at a Maryland prison.
President Donald Trump was also in attendance at the game.
