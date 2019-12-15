Comments
GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — A 49-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Gwynn Oak Saturday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.
Officers were called to the unit block of Masefield Road around 2:25 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Williams, suffering trauma to the body.
Police said Williams was stabbed in the area of Coleridge Road and Channing Road and then drove himself home to call for help.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
One person was arrested, but police did not release their name.
The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.
