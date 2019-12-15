Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old was injured in a shooting in Parkville Saturday evening, Baltimore County police said.
Officers were called to a hospital around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim.
An initial investigation showed that the man was shot in the 6600 block of English Oak Road. He then drove himself to the hospital, police said.
At 7:30 p.m. #BCoPD responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot wound. Investigation revealed that an adult male, 26, suffered trauma to the body in the 6600 blk of English Oak Rd in Parkville & drove himself to a local hospital. #BCoPD Detectives are investigating.
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 15, 2019
The shooting remains under investigation.
