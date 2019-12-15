  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Parkville, Shooting, Talkers

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old was injured in a shooting in Parkville Saturday evening, Baltimore County police said.

Officers were called to a hospital around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim.

An initial investigation showed that the man was shot in the 6600 block of English Oak Road. He then drove himself to the hospital, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments