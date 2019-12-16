BUFFALO, NY. (WJZ/CBS Sports) — Marcus Peters was fined $14,000 after he was seen “shotgunning” a beer with fans in the stands after the Ravens beat the Buffalo Bills.
Although Peters’ celebration began following the final fourth-down pass, the game wasn’t technically over.
Marcus Peters literally shotgunned a beer after making the crucial 4th down stop.
(via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/gQeVcm1kU4
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 9, 2019
ESPN’s Ian Rapoport said the cornerback was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
#Ravens CB Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct — drinking a beer with fans to celebrate his win-sealing pass breakup against the #Bills. 🍺 🍺 🍻
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2019
Peters seemed unfazed by the fine, tweeting beer emojis Saturday.
🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🍻🍻
— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) December 14, 2019
Bud Light even got in on the fine, tweeting “Drinking a celebratory beer isn’t a crime. We’ll match that tab with a donation to a charity on your behalf @marcuspeters.”
Drinking a celebratory beer isn’t a crime. We’ll match that tab with a donation to a charity on your behalf @marcuspeters. DM us. https://t.co/Ctjthf9iEF
— Bud Light (@budlight) December 14, 2019
Peters said the beer “was good.”
Was good 🍻🍺 https://t.co/YRe85qqsng
— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) December 14, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.