BUFFALO, NY. (WJZ/CBS Sports) — Marcus Peters was fined $14,000 after he was seen “shotgunning” a beer with fans in the stands after the Ravens beat the Buffalo Bills.

Although Peters’ celebration began following the final fourth-down pass, the game wasn’t technically over.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport said the cornerback was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Peters seemed unfazed by the fine, tweeting beer emojis Saturday.

Bud Light even got in on the fine, tweeting “Drinking a celebratory beer isn’t a crime. We’ll match that tab with a donation to a charity on your behalf @marcuspeters.”

Peters said the beer “was good.”

Read more on CBS Sports.

