COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens safety Anthony Levine stepped in for Santa Claus Monday, distributing 20 bikes to students in Cockeysville.
Levine kicked off the holiday season by surprising the students at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Each one got to spend time with the Ravens player and even got some new team gear.
Levine said he felt blessed to be where he is in life and was glad to be able to give back to the kids.
“These kids have worked hard to become leaders in their classrooms, so it means a lot for me to come out here and just try to (…) hope they have a great Christmas,” Levine said.
Dick’s donated new helmets for the students as well as a check for $5,000 to The Stadium School of Baltimore City.