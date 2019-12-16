Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was shot in the wrist and buttocks Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Rose Street for a shooting around 2:41 p.m.
There they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left wrist and right buttocks.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in good condition.
It’s the 737th non-fatal shooting in Baltimore so far this year.
So far this year, there have been 327 homicides in the city.
Southeast District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
