PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The holidays came early for dozens of area students.
Seventy-five area kids took part in the second-annual “Shrimp and Gifts” event thanks to Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, the Ed Reed Foundation and WJZ, along with other sponsors.
The students got a one-of-a-kind shopping spree at the Pikesville Target Monday night.
Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Jr., also stopped by to kick off the event live during WJZ News at 7 with Rick Ritter and Nicole Baker. Brown’s teammates Marlon Humphrey and Hayden Hurst also stopped by.
WATCH: Rick Ritter, Nicole Baker And Baltimore Ravens’ Orlando Bloom Jr. Kick Off 2nd-Annual ‘Shrimp And Gifts’
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood CEO John Minadakis said the event encapsulates what’s so good about the holiday season.
“You’ve got to give back what you can and we’ve been fortunate, we get a lot of support in the community this is our way of giving back,” he said.
WATCH: John Minadakis Shares Why The Event Means So Much
#ShrimpAndGrits 🍤 🎁 @RickRitterWJZ @wjz @JimmysSeafood @edreed501c3 pic.twitter.com/FEltPCQwFU
— Nicole Baker 🏁 (@NicoleBakerTV) December 17, 2019
Each student got $100 gift card to spend. Many of them used some of the money to buy others in their family gifts as well.
The students, from The SEED School of Maryland and Booker T. Washington Middle School, had to earn a specific GPA threshold and achieve other academic and behavioral goals to be eligible for the shopping spree.