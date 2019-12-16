



We’re so happy that Meteorologist and Anchor Tim Williams is back on the air!

Tim was out for six weeks due to shingles.

“We’re all so thrilled that Tim Williams is back with us!” Linh Bui said Monday on WJZ.

“I have to take a second to thank so many people reached out, so much support,” Williams said. “Hundreds and hundreds of people who have tweeted, Facebooked and emailed.”

Tim said he knew he kind of disappeared but he got shingles and was out for six weeks as he healed.

He said it was very painful and Tim, unfortunately, broke out on his face.

There’s something else new about Tim. He came back sporting a beard!

To shave or Not to shave… that is the question. Vote yes or no. pic.twitter.com/YKWfbCwJbA — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 16, 2019

