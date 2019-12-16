SNOW DAYClick Here For The Latest School Closings/Delays
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re so happy that Meteorologist and Anchor Tim Williams is back on the air!

Tim was out for six weeks due to shingles.

“We’re all so thrilled that Tim Williams is back with us!” Linh Bui said Monday on WJZ.

“I have to take a second to thank so many people reached out, so much support,” Williams said. “Hundreds and hundreds of people who have tweeted, Facebooked and emailed.”

Tim said he knew he kind of disappeared but he got shingles and was out for six weeks as he healed.

He said it was very painful and Tim, unfortunately, broke out on his face.

There’s something else new about Tim. He came back sporting a beard!

You can welcome Tim back, by tweeting at him, messaging/following him on Facebook.

