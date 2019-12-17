BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL announced Tuesday that 12 Baltimore Ravens were voted to the Pro Bowl for their standout performances during the 2019 season.

Twelve Ravens are headed to the Pro Bowl this season which ties the most ever for one team when the rosters are first announced!

Those going to the Pro Bowl are:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson Running Back Mark Ingram II Guard Marshal Yanda Tight End Mark Andrews Fullback Pat Ricard Tackle Ronnie Stanley Cornerback Marcus Peters Safety Earl Thomas Kicker Justin Tucker Marlon Humphrey Outside Linebacker Matthew Judon Long Snapper Morgan Cox

Your Ravens headed to the #ProBowl‼️ Our 12 players ties the most ever for one team when the rosters are first announced‼️ pic.twitter.com/tyZhiiY7ow — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2019

Jackson is not only a Pro Bowler but a frontrunner for MVP this season. He has 33 touchdowns, 2,889 yards and a QBR of 81.3.

Ingram has also earned his spot on the Pro Bowl roster. He has racked up 963 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

The Ravens will be back in action Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

You can catch all the action right here on WJZ.