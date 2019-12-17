Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday it is investigating an outbreak of a multi-drug resistant infection linked to contact with pet store puppies.
According to the CDC, 30 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Campylobacter jejuni across 13 states, including in Maryland.
OUTBREAK NOTICE: 30 people in 13 states are infected with multidrug-resistant #Campylobacter linked to pet store puppies. Wash your hands after touching dogs or their food, or cleaning up after them. Learn more: https://t.co/WPdBIKD4rM pic.twitter.com/FoPdgJ90D6
— CDC (@CDCgov) December 17, 2019
The CDC said that pet owners should wash their hands after touching their puppy, after handling their food and after cleaning up after them.