BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday it is investigating an outbreak of a multi-drug resistant infection linked to contact with pet store puppies.

According to the CDC, 30 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Campylobacter jejuni across 13 states, including in Maryland.

The CDC said that pet owners should wash their hands after touching their puppy, after handling their food and after cleaning up after them.

