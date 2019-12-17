BALTIMORE (WJZ) — LifeBridge Health announced a new name for Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital on Tuesday.
The new name for the hospital will now be the Grace Medical Center.
“As we thought about a new name for the hospital, we wanted to honor the hospital’s 100-year history as well as reflect our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the people of West Baltimore have health services they need now and in the future. After consulting with many people, including staff, community members and the Sisters of Bon Secours, it was the spirit of the employees themselves, along with a desire to recognize and thank the Sisters of Bon Secours, that led us to the name Grace Medical Center,” says Neil Meltzer, LifeBridge Health president and CEO.
LifeBridge Health took over operations of the West Baltimore hospital on November 1.
The hospital will include enhanced emergency services, on-site clinical and primary care, expanded specialty services as well as a small medical and surgical unit, according to the release.
New construction and renovation is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.
“We are very excited about the future of Grace Medical Center and the positive impact we hope to bring to the health and wellbeing of the people of West Baltimore,” says Altman.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan