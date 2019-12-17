Just because winter has brought a drop in temperature, it doesn’t need to cause a drop in your level of physical activity.
Instead of hibernating under a blanket and waiting for spring, try lacing up a pair of skates, clicking into skis or picking up a shovel to keep fit.
You can enjoy significant health benefits and beat the winter blues just by staying active. Regular exercise helps reduce stress and anxiety. It can also help you sleep better and boost your immune system during cold and flu season.
The following chart offers an idea of how long you would have to perform common winter activities in order to burn off 200 calories:
How Many Minutes Does It Take to Burn 200 Calories?
- Hiking? 28 minutes.
- Shoveling snow? 28 minutes.
- Sledding? 24 minutes.
- Cross-country skiing? 21 minutes.
- Downhill skiing? 26 minutes.
- Rock climbing? 16 minutes.
- Ice skating? 28 minutes.
- Snowshoeing? 25 minutes.
- Stacking firewood? 28 minutes.
Note: Calculations based on a person who weighs 160 pounds.
Remember, cold temperatures can cause your body to lose heat faster than your body can produce it. This can lead to hypothermia or frostbite.
Before you head outside to enjoy the chilly air or the fresh snow, be sure to take these basic safety precautions:
- Dress in layers. Avoid cotton fabrics and opt for moisture-wicking clothing that traps a dry layer of air near your body.
- Wear a hat. A lot of body heat is lost through the head and neck, so wear a hat and scarf, as well as socks and gloves.
- Drink plenty of water. You can become dehydrated in cold weather.
- Know your surroundings. Check the weather report before venturing outside.
- Be smart. When conditions are dangerous, exercise indoors. You can burn a few hundred calories climbing stairs or cleaning for one hour.
Ready to take your workout to the next level? Join LifeBridge Health & Fitness today!