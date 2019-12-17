Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore fans headed to Cleveland this weekend for the Ravens matchup against the Browns might be looking for something to do while you’re in Ohio.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore fans headed to Cleveland this weekend for the Ravens matchup against the Browns might be looking for something to do while you’re in Ohio.
Head to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, where a number of team artifacts are on display.
Fans can see all 326 bronzed busts, including one of former Ravens safety Ed Reed, linebacker Ray Lewis and tackle Jonathan Ogden.
Other things on display include:
- Baltimore Ravens autographed game-used football from Nov. 18, 2018 against the Cincinnati Bengals when Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards recorded their first career games with 100+ rushing yards.
- Reed’s NFL Draft card from 2002 when he was selected 24th overall by the Ravens.
- Jackson’s jersey and shoes from Nov. 10, 2019 against the Bengals when he became the second quarterback in NFL history to have two perfect passer rating games in the same season.
- Jersey and gloves worn by Ray Lewis in Super Bowl XLVII when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 3, 2013.
Ravens fans can also get a discount at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They can get $5 off admission to a museum and 20% off the Hall of Fame store. The promotion runs from Dec. 20 through Dec. 23.
In order to get the discounts, fans must be wearing Ravens gear — including jerseys, t-shirts, hats and other visible apparel.
For more information about planning your trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, visit www.profootballhof.com/visit.