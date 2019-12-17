Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the start of the second half of the muzzleloader deer hunting season on December 21.
The second half of the muzzleloader deer hunting season will take place from December 21 through January 4.
Hunters are allowed to use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during the season, according to officials.
“The late muzzleloader season occurs when hunters can enjoy cooler temperatures and time in the field with friends and family during the holiday season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said, “The season is important to the state’s deer management program and for reaching our deer harvest objectives.”
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan