PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for the public’s help in the fatal shooting of Tavon Marshall that took place on November 26 in Parkville.
Detectives believe Marshall, 37, had just arrived home to the 3500 block of Fieldcreek Way where he was shot after exiting his car and found lying on the parking lot near the car at 9:42 p.m.
They also believe Marshall was the intended target and that the shooter must have been in the neighborhood waiting for him to arrive home, police said.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen a person or vehicle that was out of the ordinary in the neighborhood before the shooting is asked to contact the police with information.
Anyone who recognizes Marshall or has information, please call Homicide investigators at 410-307-2020.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan