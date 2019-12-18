Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens’ tight end, Nick Boyle, creates “unity” shirt for players and fans!
While players have become a tight knit group this season on and off the field, Nick Boyle decided to create a shirt that would highlight the team’s bond.
Boyle has created a “Unity” shirt that he believes unifies the team as the team unifies the city.
His slogan for the shirt states, “Unity, Birds of a feather, We flock together.”
The shirts were passed out to the team in the locker room, but fans can pick up their own gear at stores around the Baltimore area as well as on Amazon.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan