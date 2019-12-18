Comments
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after shots were heard overnight in Odenton on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the area of Commodore Drive and Conquest Drive at 11:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Residents said they heard multiple gunshots followed by the sound of a vehicle leaving the area.
One witness described the vehicle as a dark-colored sports car, police said.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-8760.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan