FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder after shooting it a group of teens at an apartment complex in Frederick earlier this year, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
William James Sewell, II, of Frederick, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with all but 15 suspended. He pleaded guilty in October.
The incident happened on April 3 in the area of Magnolia Tree Court and Burning Bush Drive. Deputies were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found a .380 shell casing in the parking lot outside a building in the 5700 block of Trailview Court.
Surveillance video reportedly showed four people walking toward another group of six people. Around 4:10 p.m., one shot rang out, followed by two more within the next minute.
Sewell and another teen, Marquis Desade Scottland, 17, of Hagerstown, were reportedly seen on camera with guns running to vehicles and driving away.
No one was hurt in the incident.