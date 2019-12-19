Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen need your help in identifying a suspect who they say stole a woman’s wallet at a ShopRite.
Police say that the suspect was later caught on camera using the victim’s credit card at Macy’s in Bel Air.
This man is suspected of stealing a wallet from an elderly woman at Shop Rite. He was later captured on camera using her credit card at Macy's in Bel Air. Call Ofc Lightner if you know who he is! All tips are confidential. #IDRequest #HarfordNews #TheftSuspect #AberdeenPDMD pic.twitter.com/16MyVo4NYT
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) December 19, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.