ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen need your help in identifying a suspect who they say stole a woman’s wallet at a ShopRite.

Police say that the suspect was later caught on camera using the victim’s credit card at Macy’s in Bel Air.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

