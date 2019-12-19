Comments
CANTON, Oh. (AP/WJZ) — Late Ravens owner Art Modell is among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s special centennial class.
A 25-member panel of pro football experts is charged with selecting 10 senior players, two coaches and three contributors who will be inducted into the shrine in Canton, Ohio, next year as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season.
Several Hall of Famers including John Madden, Ron Wolf and Bill Polian are on the committee that in January will vote for the inductees.
Modell is celebrated for bringing football back to Baltimore after moving the Cleveland Browns in 1996.
Modell has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the past. He died in 2012 at the age of 87.