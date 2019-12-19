BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Carroll County man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly overcharging the U.S. Postal Service under his company’s contract to perform maintenance and repair services at postal service facilities.
Joseph Liberto, 45, of New Windsor, Maryland, was indicted on federal wire fraud conspiracy charges.
According to his indictment, between 2014 and 2018, Liberto, President of Freerick-based Sierra Construction LLC, contracted with EMCOR-CSC to provide repair services to USPS facilities.
The indictment alleges that Liberto engaged in a scheme to defraud EMCOR and the USPS by fraudulently concealing Sierra’s use of subcontractors to carry out maintenance work it was assigned to perform, making false statements, and providing false documents to EMCOR, in order to overcharge the USPS. The indictment alleges that Sierra obtained approximately $2 million through these fraudulent overbillings.
If convicted, Liberto faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy, and for each of the 30 counts of wire fraud.