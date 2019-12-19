FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Fallston elementary school was evacuated Thursday morning following a natural gas leak.
Harford County Public Schools spokeswoman Jillian Lader attributed the gas smell to an issue with the gasket on the boiler.
Youth’s Benefit Elementary School students and staff were safely evacuated until it was deemed safe to come back inside.
Here’s the letter sent to parents and guardians:
Good morning, this is Jillian Lader, Manager of Communications for Harford County Public Schools, with a message regarding Youth’s Benefit Elementary School. In an effort to keep you informed of situations that occur at the school, I’m calling to let you know that a gas smell was detected in a back hall in the building this morning. The Fire Department and the HCPS Facilities Department were immediately notified, and the building was safely evacuated. It was determined that there was an issue at a gasket on a boiler, which has been shut down to make the repair. The Fire Department has deemed it safe to re-enter the building, and the students are returning to their classrooms and our instructional day will resume as normal. We want to thank our students for their patience and excellent behavior during the evacuation. Thank you and have a wonderful day.