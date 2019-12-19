  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a man’s death in the Rossville area early Thursday.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded to the unit block of Capella Court around 6:32 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

People told police they heard an altercation and when they went outside they saw a man with traumatic injuries to his body.

When officers arrived they found a man lying in the parking lot. He was taken to Franklin Square Hospital where he died.

Police are trying to determine how the man died. There was no weapon on scene.

The investigation continues.

