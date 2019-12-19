WAWA, Pa. (WJZ) — Wawa says it was the victim of a data breach dating back to earlier this year.
The convenience store and food market chain, which has a number of locations in the Baltimore area, said it discovered the malware last week.
The malware affected customer payment information at possibly all Wawa locations beginning at different points after March 4, 2019, the company said. By April 22, the malware was on most store and fuel pump payment systems.
The company said credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names may have been affected. PIN numbers and credit card security codes were not affected.
ATMs were also not affected.
Wawa has set up a hotline to answer customer questions about the breach at 1-844-386-9559 and recommends customers review payment card statements, register for identity protection services and order a credit report.
The company said it’s not aware of any data stolen during the breach being used fraudulently.