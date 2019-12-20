



Looking to try the best bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bars in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Ottobar

PHOTO: RUTH C./YELP

Topping the list is Ottobar. Located at 2549 N. Howard St. in Charles Village, it is the highest-rated budget-friendly bar in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 148 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Sandra H., who reviewed Ottobar on Oct. 31, wrote, “Ottobar is a fantastic way to spend a Friday night or really any day of the week. On the first floor, there is a big stage and a bar in the back, and on the second floor, there is a standard bar with scattered tables, couches and pool tables.”

John W. wrote, “Ottobar is one of the best music dives or showcases in the country.”

2. Spirits Tavern

PHOTO: SUE C./YELP

Next up is Upper Fells Point’s Spirits Tavern, situated at 1901 Bank St. With 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Yelper Ben J., who reviewed Spirits Tavern on Aug. 9, wrote, “Best bar in Upper Fells: Great company; tasty, cheap food; cold drinks, good music. What else do you need?”

Alanah V. noted, “My husband and I stopped in on New Year’s Eve during our stay in Baltimore for a bowl game happening that day…We loved it. My mixed drinks were great, and we enjoyed some free champagne at midnight.”

3. The Metro Gallery

PHOTO: TESSA A./YELP

Charles North’s The Metro Gallery, located at 1700 N. Charles St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable bar four stars out of 32 reviews.

Yelper Jonathan W., who reviewed The Metro Gallery on Oct. 29, wrote, “One of my favorite live-music venues. Intimate setting that gets a lot of interesting, low- to mid-profile acts.”

Jamie S. added, “I’m here all the time because they keep on booking bands I love. It’s a really intimate setting, so you can get up close to who you’re listening to.”

4. 29th Street Tavern

PHOTO: MAGGI R./YELP

29th Street Tavern, a bar that offers wraps and sandwiches in Remington, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 398 W. 29th St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Ashley K., who reviewed 29th Street Tavern on July 13, wrote, “My boyfriend, and I come here often and it’s always so yummy. They even sell beer to go if you want it. “

Yelper Tamara A. noted, “I had great bartenders. It was a nice Saturday night, very chill. Ordered my burger medium, it was delicious. Very affordable. “

5. Canton Liquor House

PHOTO: CHRIS C./YELP

Finally, over in Fells Point, check out Canton Liquor House, which has earned four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bar by heading over to 1822 Fleet St.

Yelper Muggsy L. wrote, “We felt very welcomed. The beer selection ain’t all that, but the owner (Donna), the bartender, the music and the people made it one of our favorite places in Fells Point.”

Yelper Elizabeth A. also noted, “This place is the best place EVER! Yes, it’s a small neighborhood bar. And if you are thinking dive bar – maybe – but a really cool one. The owner and staff are VERY friendly and welcoming, and they make great drinks too!”

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.