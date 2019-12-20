BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday season is upon us and with that comes Christmas music to help us get into the festive mood.
Fios by Verizon released a study last week about each state’s favorite Christmas jingle and in Maryland, it’s the bilingual favorite Feliz Navidad.
The song goes like this:
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Prospero año y felicidad
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Prospero año y felicidad
I want to wish you a Merry Christmas
I want to wish you a Merry Christmas
I want to wish you a Merry Christmas
From the bottom of my heart
Nearby in Delaware and Virginia, residents love the song Sleigh Ride and in Pennslyvania, it’s the Christmas classic Jingle Bells
To determine each state’s favorite Christmas songs, Verizon looked at the top 23 Christmas tunes streamed on iHeartRadio and Spotify. Then they compared that data with the most-searched song on Google by state.
Jingle Bells was the most popular songs, followed by Feliz Navidad.