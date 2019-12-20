COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — We’re less than a week away from Christmas, and every store you visit is packed with shoppers.

It’s no different at the Mall in Columbia, where thousands of people piled into the shops to buy last-minute gifts.

“It can be from clothing items to automobiles, pretty much anything,” Lynn Johnson, of Columbia, said.

From diamonds to pendants, attendants shopped in groups, others were independent.

“Christmas shopping is like a strategy game,” a shopper told WJZ. “I have to watch my money of course.”

Mall of Columbia Senior GM Barbara Nicklas oversees it all.

“We’re five days out from Christmas, and Super Saturday is tomorrow,” she said. “We’re geared up to have a really great shopping season for the next four days.”

This season, Santa is flying early with his sleigh and his bells to give a life-saving gift for a woman named Michelle.

“I had a major heart attack so I’m just thankful to be here and see this Christmas and share it with you and anybody willing to spend some time to talk with me,” she said.

There were thousands of other happy faces inside the mall.

The Mall in Columbia has parking ambassadors to help with the traffic flow to help people like you find a parking spot.