



U.S. Naval Academy officials have completed their investigation into whether two midshipman flashed “white power” signs at the Army-Navy game.

According to officials, it was determined the freshmen were participating in “the circle game” with West Point cadets during the broadcast.

The investigation found “no evidence of racist intent.”

“We are confident the hand gestures used were not intended to be racist in any way. However, we are disappointed by the immature behavior of the two Fourth Class Midshipmen, and their actions will be appropriately addressed,” said Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck. “The Naval Academy is fully committed to preparing young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps; in this case, we recognize there is more work to be done.”

During the Army-Navy game on Dec. 14, it was reported that cadets and midshipmen were making an “OK” sign with their hands, something that is often used among white supremacists. But some military veterans said it was actually a part of a game the students play.

“As a Navy, we expect our Sailors to conduct themselves with integrity and character at all times, and that is why we completed an immediate investigation following this incident,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. “To be clear, the Navy does not tolerate racism in any form. And while the investigation determined there was no racist intent behind these actions, our behavior must be professional at all times and not give cause for others to question our core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment. We must be standard-bearers. We must be above reproach. That is what sets us apart as a fighting force.”

Officials reviewed video footage and conducted more than two dozen interviews during their investigation.