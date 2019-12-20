Comments
CLEVELAND, Oh. (WJZ) — Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker Chris Board are listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC North matchup in Cleveland against the Browns.
Stanley and Board returned to practice Wednesday after suffering concussions in the Ravens’ win over the Bills back on December 8. They were listed as full participants in practice Friday.
Neither Stanley nor Board played in the Ravens’ win Thursday against the Jets.
A win Sunday against the Browns would give the Ravens home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.