WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WJZ) — Virginia State Police are investigating a 63 vehicle accident that left at least 35 people injured and I-64 shut down on Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 7:51 a.m.

Courtesy of Virginia State Police

Police said that 35 people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries which ranged from minor to life-threatening.

Virginia State Police reported 63 vehicles were involved, while York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office reported 45 vehicles were involved.

According to Virginia State Police, fog and ice were present on Queens Creek bridge when the crashes began.

