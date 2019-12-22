Comments
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WJZ) — Virginia State Police are investigating a 63 vehicle accident that left at least 35 people injured and I-64 shut down on Sunday morning.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 7:51 a.m.
Police said that 35 people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries which ranged from minor to life-threatening.
Virginia State Police reported 63 vehicles were involved, while York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office reported 45 vehicles were involved.
According to Virginia State Police, fog and ice were present on Queens Creek bridge when the crashes began.