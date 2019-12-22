  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMA Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Crime, Local TV, North Kenwood Avenue, North Kenwood Avenue shooting, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 35-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed Sunday in southeast Baltimore.

Police were called to the 100 block of North Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead on at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply