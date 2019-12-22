Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 35-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed Sunday in southeast Baltimore.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead on at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.