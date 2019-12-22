Comments
CLEVELAND (WJZ) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Ingram went out with the injury in the second half.
He was listed as questionable to return but did not come back on the field.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2019
Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game that there was no structural damage to Ingram’s calf.
Ingram II hit 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his NFL career against the Browns.
Ingram accomplished the feat after a six-yard carry in the second quarter.