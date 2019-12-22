  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a hit-and-run in Towson on Sunday night.

Police were called to Loch Raven Blvd. at E. Joppa Road shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of a hit and run.

When police arrived, they found a victim, who they say was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital where their condition is unknown.

Police say that the victim was struck by a silver 1999-2001 Toyota Solara which immediately fled the scene.

Police also say that the suspect’s car is missing the driver side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

