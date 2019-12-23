GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly firing shots into a shed in Glen Burnie Saturday evening, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Christopher Walter Kopitskie is charged with reckless endangerment and possession or discharge of firearms in the incident.
Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Inglewood Road around 5:50 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area. Officers went to the home and were able to get the two men inside to come out.
An initial investigation showed Kopitskie fired two weapons into a shed behind the home, police said. He was arrested and taken to the northern district for processing.
Police searched the home and reportedly found eight firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition.
No injuries were reported.