  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Christopher Walter Kopitskie, Crime, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Shots Fired, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly firing shots into a shed in Glen Burnie Saturday evening, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Christopher Walter Kopitskie is charged with reckless endangerment and possession or discharge of firearms in the incident.

Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Inglewood Road around 5:50 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area. Officers went to the home and were able to get the two men inside to come out.

Christopher Walter Kopitskie. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

An initial investigation showed Kopitskie fired two weapons into a shed behind the home, police said. He was arrested and taken to the northern district for processing.

Police searched the home and reportedly found eight firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition.

No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply