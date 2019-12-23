Comments
CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Three adults and one dog were displaced after their Crownsville home caught on fire Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the 800 block of Birch Trail at 1:14 p.m. for a reported fire in the garage of a two-story home.
When they arrived, they found the fire in the garage attached to the front of the house and extinguished it in less than thirty minutes, officials said.
A man and a firefighter were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation after the fire.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined and will remain under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan