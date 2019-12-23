Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters rescued a 43-year-old man after he struck a tree Edgewater Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to Solomons Island Road in the area of Poplar Point Road at 6:50 a.m. where a man lost control of his vehicle and drove into a tree leaving him trapped. It took first responders 35 minutes to extricate the man from the vehicle.
He was taken to the Shock Trauma by helicopter with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Police continue to investigate the crash.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan