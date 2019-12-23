  • WJZ 13On Air

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters rescued a 43-year-old man after he struck a tree Edgewater Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to Solomons Island Road in the area of Poplar Point Road at 6:50 a.m. where a man lost control of his vehicle and drove into a tree leaving him trapped. It took first responders 35 minutes to extricate the man from the vehicle.

 

(Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

He was taken to the Shock Trauma by helicopter with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

(Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

