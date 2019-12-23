



Two men are in custody after allegedly robbing a Crown Gas Station and fleeing from Aberdeen police into Havre de Grace Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Crown Gas Station located at 804 W. Bel Air Avenue at 8:24 a.m. where a caller reported an armed robbery.

The caller said the two men left in a light-colored Toyota.

Officers spotted the possible suspects at Beards Hill Road and Rt 22 in a Silver Toyota Corolla and attempted to stop the car when it fled onto I-95 northbound toward Havre de Grace, police said.

Havre de Grace officers were able to deploy stop sticks and deflate two of the car’s tires on Rt 155 near Ohio Street, then took the two men into custody after the car came to a stop near the 400 block of Pennington Avenue, according to the release.

They were identified as 54-year-old Nolan Maurice Rheubottom of Cheshaire Dr in Windsor Mill and 57-year-old James Edward Featherstone of Park Heights Ave in Baltimore.

Officers recovered a loaded .38 revolver from the car as well as lottery tickets that were allegedly stolen during the robbery, police said.

Both men were charged with armed robbery, handgun violations, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

Featherstone was also charged with numerous traffic violations related to the pursuit, including reckless driving, negligent driving, and eluding police.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan