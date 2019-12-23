GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug and firearm charges, the justice department said Monday.
Patrick Teon Robinson, of Beltsville, was sentenced for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and for possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Robinson’s plea agreement said he conspired with Francis Conteh and others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine from February 2017 to February 2018. Conteh gave Robinson cocaine to resell in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
He was arrested on February 15, 2018, while fleeing police on foot.
Robinson was also sentenced to three years of supervised release once he leaves prison.
Conteh was previously sentenced to 3.75 years in prison.