BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several Ravens players won’t face off against the Steelers, Coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson, Earl Thomas, Mark Ingram, Brandon Williams and Marshal Yanda won’t play Sunday.

“We’re going to not play certain guys in this game,” Harbaugh said. “After that, we’ll still decide as the week goes on.”

“It will be an opportunity for some guys to play that have been inactive,” Harbaugh added. “Our plan will be — all hands on deck to win this game.”

Ingram, who was injured during the game against the Browns, is out with a mild to a moderate calf strain.

Harbaugh said both Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley could play Sunday.

