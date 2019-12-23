Comments
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — The sister and father of an inmate at the Maryland Correctional Institution Jessup have pleaded guilty in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison, the justice department said Monday.
Ashley Alston, 28, and Aldon Alston, 55, both of Baltimore, pleaded guilty last week to participating in the scheme, smuggling narcotics, flash drives, tobacco and cell phones into the facility.
According to their plea agreements, the two were recruited by Corey Alston to bribe jail officials to allow the contraband into the prison and manage the money he earned by selling the items. The scheme lasted from around April 2017 to August 2017.
Corey Alston pleaded guilty in the scheme in September. Another woman, Tyirisha Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty in July.
Ashley and Aldon Alson face a maximum of 20 years in prison each when they’re sentenced in March.